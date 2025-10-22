Kafranja Boosts Water And Farming Projects With JD 145,000 Investment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- Farmers in Kafranja are reaping the benefits of a fresh wave of agricultural and water infrastructure projects worth JD 145,000, aimed at improving irrigation efficiency and strengthening local agriculture.The Kafranja District Agriculture Directorate has completed a series of initiatives under the Land Reclamation and Agricultural Development Program and the Irrigation Channel Rehabilitation Project. The work, according to the Directorate, will help farmers make better use of scarce water resources and improve productivity in one of Ajloun's most fertile areas.Director Mohammad Al-Momani said that 63 farmers took part in the land reclamation program, which focused on building water harvesting wells to capture rainfall and runoff. The project cost JD 95,000 in total, including 33 wells funded by the Decentralization Program / Ajloun Governorate Council and 30 wells financed by the World Bank.In addition, the Directorate wrapped up its 2025 irrigation channel maintenance and lining project, a JD 50,000 effort also supported through decentralization funds. The upgrades included 900 meters of new reinforced concrete channels and 200 meters of specialized piping, designed to reduce water loss and increase irrigation efficiency.Al-Momani noted that these works build on earlier efforts to modernize Kafranja's irrigation network. "We've completed several stages over recent years, and the improvements will continue gradually under our annual development plans," he said.