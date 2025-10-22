Sybiha Calls On Partners To Urgently Provide Energy Support To Ukraine After Massive Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Foreign Minister made this statement on social media X, according to Ukrinform.

"Instead of diplomacy and peace negotiations, Russia continues its brutal strikes against Ukraine. Energy infrastructure and ordinary homes all across our country have been under attack overnight. At least six people have been killed, including a young mother with her two small children. A number of energy objects have been damaged, leaving communities without power, heating, and water," he noted.

Sybiha again appealed to all partners, institutions, and international organizations to mobilize additional energy support for Ukraine ahead of winter and prevent a humanitarian crisis in the center of Europe.

According to him, Ukraine needs additional energy resources and funds, mobile generation units, repair equipment, and additional air defense capabilities.

"This is urgent, and we will appreciate every new announcement," Sybiha stressed.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister added that this attack proves what President Volodymyr Zelensky has said: Russia is not under enough pressure to end the war. In this context, he called for an end to self-deception and a show of strength.

Zelensky: Six people killed, including two children, in massive attack on Ukraine

"New strong sanctions. New decisions regarding frozen assets. New strengthening for Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities," he emphasized.

According to Ukrinform, four districts of Kyiv were hit as a result of the Russian combined attack, causing damage to buildings and casualties.

Photo: State Emergency Service