Qatar, US Send Open Letter To EU On Sustainability Directive
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Qatar and the United States sent an open letter on Wednesday, to European Union leaders expressing deep concern over the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and its unintended impact on liquefied natural gas exports.
According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), both nations warned that the directive could undermine LNG competitiveness and restrict access to reliable, affordable energy supplies for European consumers, affecting the continent's energy security and economic resilience.
The letter, signed by Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, stressed that the directive's current form poses "significant risks" to energy affordability, reliability, and industrial growth across Europe.
Al-Kaabi and Wright noted that the directive's provisions severely challenge and undermine the ability of Qatar, the United States, and global energy partners to sustain and expand partnerships and operations within the European Union.
The two ministers urged the EU and its member states to swiftly address these legitimate concerns, either by withdrawing the directive entirely or removing its most economically harmful provisions, to preserve energy stability and trade cooperation. (end)
