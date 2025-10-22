A Bold New Chapter: Fundraising Dinner To Build A Sustainability Cookery School In Gambia

MENAFN - Pressat) Waste to Wonder Worldwide is proud to announce its first-ever fundraising dinner on Thursday 6 November 2025 at Oasis St Martins Village in London. The special evening will bring together leaders from across business, sustainability, and the community to raise vital funds for the creation of a Sustainability Cookery School in Gambia, a ground breaking project designed to tackle hunger, build climate resilience, and empower young people with the skills to feed futures.

Gambia is one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries, with 33% of its population living below the poverty line and one in four children suffering from malnutrition. The Sustainability Cookery School will provide students with practical skills in sustainable agriculture and cooking, enabling them to grow climate-resilient crops, prepare nutritious meals, and create income opportunities for their communities.

Developed in collaboration with internationally renowned chef Conor Spacey and local partners including Global Orphan Empowerment Academy, the school will operate off-grid with a solar-powered borewell, renewable energy systems, and a hydrogen-powered cooking unit. It represents a bold, community-led model of climate action and social change.

“This project goes far beyond building a school,” said Michael Amos, Managing Director of Waste to Wonder Worldwide.“It's about equipping the next generation with the knowledge and tools to build food security in one of the most climate-challenged parts of the world. Every ticket, every conversation, every moment on the night will help turn this vision into reality.”

Guests will enjoy a chef-curated menu, live music and storytelling from partners and communities around the world. 100% of proceeds from the evening will directly support the construction and launch of the Sustainability Cookery School in 2026.

About Waste to Wonder Worldwide

Waste to Wonder Worldwide is a Social Enterprise and Charity (No. 1099665) leading one of the largest ethical reuse programmes of its kind. Since 2003, the organisation has supported more than 1,500 schools in 47 countries, diverted over 2,500 tonnes of furniture from landfill annually, and generated more than £45 million in fair market value for global educational and community projects. Waste to Wonder's work supports 16 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.