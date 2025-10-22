403
Can Brazil Save Its Postal Backbone Without Soaking Taxpayers?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's state-owned postal service, Correios, is asking lenders for a Treasury-guaranteed rescue of about R$20 billion ($3.77 billion) to keep the network running while it restructures.
Public banks aren't saying“no,” but they are saying“not yet”: they want a credible turnaround plan and prefer a phased approach-starting with a smaller bridge loan and releasing more money only if milestones are met.
The urgency is real. Correios reported roughly R$4.3 billion ($811 million) in losses in the first half of 2025. Costs have climbed, legal liabilities are heavy, and competition from private delivery firms has intensified as e-commerce surged.
Efforts to cut payroll through voluntary exits have underdelivered. A new chief executive has just arrived with a mandate to restore discipline. Behind the scenes, this is a story about how a sprawling national network slipped into a bind years in the making.
Correios reaches places private operators often don't, which made it a political prize-and left it exposed to patronage, slow-moving investment decisions, and mounting court-related payouts.
Policy shifts that cooled cross-border online shopping also hurt parcel volumes just as customers demanded faster, trackable deliveries.
The company now talks about selling or monetizing real estate, renegotiating contracts, and focusing on core logistics while exploring digital revenue-sensible moves that still require cash up front and execution discipline.
Why this matters beyond Brazil: a Treasury guarantee means taxpayers ultimately absorb the risk if the company cannot repay.
How Brasília structures conditions-expense targets, headcount, asset sales, service standards-will signal to global investors how Brazil intends to manage big state companies: with clear, enforceable metrics, or with open-ended support.
It also matters to anyone shipping to or from Latin America's largest market. Correios remains the backbone that connects small businesses and far-flung towns; a messy retreat would disrupt commerce, while an unconditional bailout could entrench inefficiency.
What to watch next: the size and terms of the first tranche, the specific milestones tied to further disbursements, and early evidence that cash burn is slowing and service reliability is improving.
