403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Economy Briefing: October 21, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A holiday-shortened session in India framed a day of mixed signals: Canada's inflation re-accelerated, U.S. retail momentum cooled, oil stocks fell on an industry report, and Japan remained in trade deficit as imports turned positive again. Europe's fiscal and external readings were steady to modestly softer.
United States
Retail momentum eased: Redbook rose 5.0% year on year (from 5.9%). An API report showed a 2.98 million-barrel crude draw, a supportive near-term signal for prices after prior builds.
Fed Governor Waller spoke twice, with markets watching for any hints on the policy path, but there were no major data beyond weekly demand gauges and energy balances.
Europe & UK
UK public sector net borrowing was £20.2 billion in September, slightly better than forecast (£20.7 billion), while the net cash requirement swung to a £10.86 billion outflow, reflecting timing effects on financing.
Switzerland's trade surplus printed at CHF 4.07 billion (below consensus), with M3 edging down to CHF 1,192.9 billion. ECB officials, including President Lagarde and Chief Economist Lane, kept a cautious tone amid a patchy growth backdrop.
Asia
Japan stayed in deficit: September trade balance was −¥234.6 billion (adjusted −¥0.31 trillion). Exports rose 4.2% year on year, shy of expectations, while imports climbed 3.3% after months of contraction-evidence that domestic energy and goods demand has firmed even as global goods demand remains uneven.
South Korea's producer prices accelerated to 1.2% year on year and 0.4% month on month, underscoring upstream price pressure. India's infrastructure output slowed to 3.0% year on year, highlighting a cooling from mid-year strength during a Diwali-shortened day.
Major Emerging Markets
Canada's CPI quickened to 2.4% year on year in September (0.1% month on month) with core at 2.8% and median/trim trims at 3.2%/3.1%. The common component ticked up to 2.7%.
The mix keeps the Bank of Canada 's disinflation story intact but slower, and it raises the bar for early, aggressive easing.
New Zealand's GlobalDairyTrade index fell 1.4% and average auction prices slipped to 3,881, weighing on farm incomes. South Africa's leading indicator improved to 115.5, signaling tentative stabilization.
Commodities & Flows
A crude draw on the industry tally offset softer global dairy pricing. FX tone reflected policy divergence: firmer Canadian inflation versus steadier Europe and a still-deflation-shadowed China.
Risks and Framing
The week's pivot points are Canada's services-price persistence, Japan's import-led price pass-through, and U.S. demand into the holiday quarter.
Energy balances, dairy softness, and uneven Asian momentum keep the global path bumpy, with front-end rates tethered to inflation surprises rather than guidance.
United States
Retail momentum eased: Redbook rose 5.0% year on year (from 5.9%). An API report showed a 2.98 million-barrel crude draw, a supportive near-term signal for prices after prior builds.
Fed Governor Waller spoke twice, with markets watching for any hints on the policy path, but there were no major data beyond weekly demand gauges and energy balances.
Europe & UK
UK public sector net borrowing was £20.2 billion in September, slightly better than forecast (£20.7 billion), while the net cash requirement swung to a £10.86 billion outflow, reflecting timing effects on financing.
Switzerland's trade surplus printed at CHF 4.07 billion (below consensus), with M3 edging down to CHF 1,192.9 billion. ECB officials, including President Lagarde and Chief Economist Lane, kept a cautious tone amid a patchy growth backdrop.
Asia
Japan stayed in deficit: September trade balance was −¥234.6 billion (adjusted −¥0.31 trillion). Exports rose 4.2% year on year, shy of expectations, while imports climbed 3.3% after months of contraction-evidence that domestic energy and goods demand has firmed even as global goods demand remains uneven.
South Korea's producer prices accelerated to 1.2% year on year and 0.4% month on month, underscoring upstream price pressure. India's infrastructure output slowed to 3.0% year on year, highlighting a cooling from mid-year strength during a Diwali-shortened day.
Major Emerging Markets
Canada's CPI quickened to 2.4% year on year in September (0.1% month on month) with core at 2.8% and median/trim trims at 3.2%/3.1%. The common component ticked up to 2.7%.
The mix keeps the Bank of Canada 's disinflation story intact but slower, and it raises the bar for early, aggressive easing.
New Zealand's GlobalDairyTrade index fell 1.4% and average auction prices slipped to 3,881, weighing on farm incomes. South Africa's leading indicator improved to 115.5, signaling tentative stabilization.
Commodities & Flows
A crude draw on the industry tally offset softer global dairy pricing. FX tone reflected policy divergence: firmer Canadian inflation versus steadier Europe and a still-deflation-shadowed China.
Risks and Framing
The week's pivot points are Canada's services-price persistence, Japan's import-led price pass-through, and U.S. demand into the holiday quarter.
Energy balances, dairy softness, and uneven Asian momentum keep the global path bumpy, with front-end rates tethered to inflation surprises rather than guidance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment