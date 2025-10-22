Hong Kong Approves First Solana Spot ETF, Outshining US In Crypto Innovation

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hong Kong has cemented its position as a leading hub for crypto ETFs by approving its first-ever Solana spot ETF. This move marks a significant milestone for the region's growing interest in mainstream cryptocurrency investment platforms, following earlier approvals for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. The new Solana ETF aims to attract both retail and institutional investors, leveraging Hong Kong's steadily expanding crypto market landscape.– Hong Kong approves its first Solana spot ETF, the third such product for the city after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

– The China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Solana ETF will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and can be traded in both RMB and USD.

– The ETF is set to debut on October 27, with a management fee of 0.99% and an estimated total expense ratio of 1.99%.

– Hong Kong continues to strengthen its leadership role in crypto ETFs, following launches in Canada, Brazil, and other jurisdictions.

– Despite regional progress, the U.S. still lags, with no approved Solana spot ETF to date. Hong Kong Strengthens Its Crypto ETF Leadership

Hong Kong's regulatory authority, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), has officially approved its first Solana-focused spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), adding to the city's record as a pioneer in crypto-based investment products. The China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Solana ETF will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, offering local and international investors exposure to the blockchain platform often dubbed as“the Ethereum of Solana.”

The ETF will be available in both RMB and USD denominations, enabling seamless trading and settlement in either currency. Trading is scheduled to begin on October 27, with a minimum entry of roughly $100 for investors, making it accessible to retail participants. Each trading unit consists of 100 shares, with a management fee of 0.99%. Custody and administrative fees are capped at 1%, resulting in an estimated annual expense ratio of 1.99%.

The virtual asset trading platform supporting this ETF will be managed by OSL Exchange, with OSL Digital Securities acting as the sub-custodian. This development continues Hong Kong's streak following earlier approvals of spot ETFs for Bitcoin and Ether issued by ChinaAMC in early 2023, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in crypto ETFs in Asia.

Solana price remains largely flat. Source: CoinMarketCap

Canada also launched spot Solana ETFs in April, and last year, Brazil became the first country to launch a spot Solana ETF on its stock exchange, further illustrating global interest in Solana-based investment products. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan introduced its first spot Bitcoin ETF, the Fonte Bitcoin ETF, on the Astana International Exchange, with BitGo trusted as the regulated custodian. However, the United States remains behind in this space, with no approvals for Solana spot ETFs yet.

As crypto markets continue to develop, Hong Kong's strategic positioning underscores its ambition to be a regional leader in crypto regulation and investment innovation, especially in DeFi and NFTs.

Solana's Future Role in Blockchain Innovation

According to Bitwise's chief investment officer, Matt Hougan, Solana is projected to become a dominant blockchain network for stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization, positioning itself as“the new Wall Street.” Hougan highlighted that traditional financial institutions see the potential of stablecoins to revolutionize payments and markets for stocks, bonds, and commodities, mainly because of Solana's high speed and transaction efficiency.

During an interview with the Solana Foundation's Akshay BD, Hougan emphasized that Solana's performance metrics - notably transaction speed, throughput, and finality - make it an attractive infrastructure for institutional investors assessing blockchain projects. As regulatory clarity advances and markets embrace cryptocurrency trading, Solana's position as a key blockchain in crypto and beyond seems poised to grow further.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.