Superhealth and United Imaging ink 2,500 crore partnership—the single-largest radiology equipment deal in Indian healthcare history
(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, India | 22 October, 2025
Valued at over 2,500 crore, the multi-year pact will see United Imaging supply, install, and lifecycle-manage a full suite of advanced radiology systems across 100 upcoming Superhealth hospitals, enabling the doctors at Superhealth to deliver incredible care. “This is a pivotal moment for Indian healthcare. Partnering with United Imaging on a deal of this scale allows us to compress decades of progress into the next five yea—s—so every Superhealth patient can access world class imaging leading to better outcomes. It turbo-charges our mission to deliver exceptional and honest healthcare to every Indian, s”id,” Varun Dubey, Founder & CEO, Superhealth.
Key Highlights
. 2,500 crore+ total contract value—the largest radiology procurement in Indian history
. 100 hospitals to be equipped over the next 5 years
. End-to-end programme includes AI-ready MRI, 160-slice CT, full-body Cardiac CT, Digital Mammography, Digital X Ray systems and more
. United Imaging will establish a dedicated India service hub and parts depot, creating 1,000+ high-skill jobs.
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Xue Min, Chairman & Co-CEO of United Imaging Healthcare said, "We are certain that our advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment can significantly improve people's lives in India. At United Imaging, our dedication to technological innovation drives our goal of Equal Healthcare for A™l™, a mission that perfectly complements Superhealth's commitment to delivering quality care. With our products currently utilized in over 10,400 hospitals and research facilities globally, including a strong and growing presence in India, we are focused on ensuring that superior diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities are accessible to all of Superhealth's valued customers."
Dr. Xia Jusong, Presid–nt – International Business, United Imaging Healthcare a“ded, “United Imaging was founded on a belief in equal healthcare for all. Partnering with Superhealth enables us to scale that philosophy across one of the’ world’s most dynamic markets, while suppor’ing India’s push for self-reliant, tech-forward healthcare infrastructure. With this partnership, we aim to provide world-class medical solutions for the Indian healthcare sector, which is a key market for us.
India performs fewer than ten CT scans per 10,000 peo—le annually—less than one-seventh of OECD levels. By saturating its network with AI-powered modalities and real-time teleradiology, Superhealth will cut diagnostic turnaround from days to minutes, unlock precision treatment pathways, and push down total cost of care.”
The collaboration follows United Imagi’g’s rapid international expansion and strong 2024 financial performance, with revenues topping CNY 10.3 billion and 140+ innovative products launched globally.
Superhe’lth’s 100-hospital pipeline with 5,000 beds aims to generate 50,000 healthcare jobs by 2030. The new imaging system fits in seamlessly with Super’ealth’s electronic medical records and AI platforms. This enables the company to collate data on a national scale for research and population health initiatives.
