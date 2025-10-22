Domasco Sets New Standard With Unforgettable GAC EMPOW R And GS8 Traveller Launch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Domasco GAC Qatar made a bold statement on October 15, 2025, unveiling the all-new GS8 Traveller and the high-performance EMPOW R at an electrifying event held at the Qatar Racing Club. Celebrating GAC's 10 years of presence in Qatar, this launch was not just about introducing new vehicles-it was a full-fledged experience that set a new benchmark for automotive events in the country.

Guests were treated to thrilling drifting sessions with the EMPOW R, a car built for speed and precision. With an impressive 265 horsepower and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the EMPOW R rocketed from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds, leaving attendees in awe of its performance.

Meanwhile, the GS8 Traveller demonstrated its remarkable versatility in off-road conditions.

With its 248 horsepower engine, 7-seat capacity, and 12.5 km/L fuel efficiency, the GS8 Traveller proved itself as the ideal vehicle for both urban driving and adventurous off-road excursions.

The event went beyond typical car launches, offering media and attendees the chance to engage directly with the vehicles. Whether through the excitement of drifting with the EMPOW R or experiencing the off-road capabilities of the GS8 Traveller, this event was an immersive experience designed to engage and excite every guest. The focus was clear: a value-driven engagement that provided guests with more than just a glimpse of the vehicles-it gave them the opportunity to feel their power and performance firsthand.

Both the GS8 Traveller and the EMPOW R are now available for viewing and test-driving at the GAC Showroom on East Industrial Road. With 10 years of success in Qatar, DOMASCO GAC Qatar continues to lead the way in delivering unparalleled automotive innovation and exceptional customer experiences.