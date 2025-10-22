UGRP Steering Committee Delegation Attends Oracle AI Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of efforts to advance the implementation of the Unified Government Resource Planning (UGRP) and Management System Project, members of the project's steering committee took part in the Oracle Artificial Intelligence Conference 2025 in the United States, one of the world's leading platforms showcasing the latest developments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI governance.

The delegation's participation aimed to explore the latest international applications and experiences in human and financial resource management systems, artificial intelligence solutions, cloud technologies, and big data analytics, supporting Qatar's drive to enhance digital transformation and unify national systems across government entities.

The visit came within the framework of Qatar's agreement with global technology giant Oracle, marking a key step in developing the country's digital infrastructure and leveraging Oracle's expertise to build integrated smart systems powered by AI, cloud computing, and big data analytics. The partnership seeks to strengthen institutional integration and improve the efficiency of government resource management.

Mashaal Ali Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Government Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Chair of the Committee, said:“This visit reflects our commitment to building an integrated digital ecosystem through strategic partnerships with global technology leaders. It supports our efforts to enhance the efficiency of government resource management and improve the quality of public services.”

Al Hammadi added that the collaboration with Oracle represents a pivotal step toward adopting AI and cloud technologies in managing human and financial resources, and in developing intelligent systems that support decision-making and institutional performance, in line with the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 and the country's vision for a fully data- and knowledge-driven government.

On the sidelines of the conference, committee members held several bilateral meetings with Oracle executives and representatives of other global technology firms to review leading international experiences in AI and cloud computing applications. The discussions focused on opportunities for development, knowledge exchange, and aligning best practices with the needs of Qatar's national project - contributing to faster implementation of digital transformation initiatives and improved efficiency in government operations.

The Steering Committee delegation for UGRP was established by a Cabinet decision and includes representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Finance, and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.