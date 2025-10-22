403
Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026: Global Beauty Growth Meets GCC Momentum
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The 2026 edition shines a spotlight on the Middle East's momentum, as the region emerges among the world's fastest-growing beauty markets From 26–29 March 2026, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna will once again open its doors as the world's leading trade fair for the beauty industry. The upcoming 57th edition of the show marks a milestone for the Middle East, with growing interest in participation, underscoring the region's rising influence on global beauty trends.
According to EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL, Lebanon tops global beauty market growth with sales increasing by +15.1% in 2024–2025. The country is projected to sustain strong momentum, recording +12.2% annual growth through 2029. Saudi Arabia also ranks among the world's top 10, achieving +6.9% year-on-year growth and a forecasted +8.3% CAGR over the next five years. The United Arab Emirates stands out as one of the largest importers globally, with cosmetics imports valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2024. It also ranks second worldwide for household expenditure on beauty and personal care, averaging USD 1,318 annually. Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia join the UAE in the global top 10, reflecting the Gulf's strong demand for prestige and premium products. The MENA region is therefore emerging as one of the fastest-growing beauty markets worldwide, hence proving its pivotal role in shaping the industry's future. “Cosmoprof is not only a global meeting point; it is the stage where the world's most dynamic markets come together,” says Antonio Bruzzone, CEO of BolognaFiere.“The Middle East is driving some of the most exciting growth in beauty today, and we look forward to welcoming GCC partners in 2026. Their presence will not only showcase the vitality of this region but also open new pathways for international collaboration and innovation.” The 2025 edition closed with 3,128 exhibitors from 65 countries and 255,251 professionals from 150 countries, with participation from the Middle East continuing to grow year-on-year. Building on this momentum, the 2026 edition will spotlight:
-
Cosmopack (26–28 March 2026): Showcasing the entire cosmetics supply chain, from raw ingredients and fragrance to machinery and packaging.
Cosmo Perfumery & Cosmetics (26–28 March 2026): Fragrance, skincare, and clean beauty, with strong representation from GCC distributors and SMEs.
Cosmo Hair, Nail & Beauty Salon (26–29 March 2026): Professional haircare, nail, salon, and spa innovations, tailored to the Gulf's booming salon and hospitality sector.
