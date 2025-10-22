Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026: Global Beauty Growth Meets GCC Momentum

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 2026 edition shines a spotlight on the Middle East's momentum, as the region emerges among the world's fastest-growing beauty markets

Fromwill once again open its doors as the world's leading trade fair for the beauty industry. The upcoming 57th edition of the show marks a milestone for the Middle East, with growing interest in participation, underscoring the region's rising influence on global beauty trends.

According to EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL,tops global beauty market growth with sales increasing byin. The country is projected to sustain strong momentum, recording. Saudi Arabia also ranks among the world's top 10, achieving

Thestands out as one of the largest importers globally, with cosmetics imports valued at. It alsofor household expenditure on beauty and personal care, averagingjoin the UAE in the global top 10, reflecting the Gulf's strong demand for prestige and premium products. The MENA region is therefore emerging as one of the fastest-growing beauty markets worldwide, hence proving its pivotal role in shaping the industry's future.

“Cosmoprof is not only a global meeting point; it is the stage where the world's most dynamic markets come together,” says.“The Middle East is driving some of the most exciting growth in beauty today, and we look forward to welcoming GCC partners in 2026. Their presence will not only showcase the vitality of this region but also open new pathways for international collaboration and innovation.”



Cosmopack (26–28 March 2026): Showcasing the entire cosmetics supply chain, from raw ingredients and fragrance to machinery and packaging.

Cosmo Perfumery & Cosmetics (26–28 March 2026): Fragrance, skincare, and clean beauty, with strong representation from GCC distributors and SMEs. Cosmo Hair, Nail & Beauty Salon (26–29 March 2026): Professional haircare, nail, salon, and spa innovations, tailored to the Gulf's booming salon and hospitality sector.

The, with participation from the Middle East continuing to grow year-on-year. Building on this momentum, the 2026 edition will spotlight:

Globally, the cosmetics industry continues to expand, with EUROMONITOR forecasting revenues of(+2.9% vs 2024). While the United States, China, and Brazil remain the largest markets,

As Cosmoprof approaches its, the 2026 edition reinforces its role as a, and for international players to connect with one of the most lucrative and fast-evolving regions in the world.