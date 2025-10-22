Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Delegation From French Employers' Organization


2025-10-22 04:01:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with a visiting delegation from the French Employers' Organization (MEDEF), which included a number of senior officials representing French companies and institutions operating in the fields of environment, energy, transport, banking, and investment.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the French Republic in the areas of environment, climate change, and sustainable development. They also reviewed ways to enhance collaboration and exchange expertise, in addition to exploring potential opportunities for joint environmental initiatives and projects.

