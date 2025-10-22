Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Delegation From French Employers' Organization

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the French Republic in the areas of environment, climate change, and sustainable development. They also reviewed ways to enhance collaboration and exchange expertise, in addition to exploring potential opportunities for joint environmental initiatives and projects.

