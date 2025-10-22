403
N. Korea Launches Several Short-Range Missiles Toward East Sea
(MENAFN) North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea early Wednesday, marking its first missile test since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June, according to South Korean media, which cited South Korea’s military sources.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported the missiles were fired at approximately 8:10 a.m. local time (2310 GMT Tuesday) from Junghwa in North Hwanghae Province, heading northeast toward the East Sea.
This latest missile activity follows North Korea’s short-range ballistic and cruise missile tests on May 8 and May 22, bringing the total number of ballistic missile launches this year to five.
“Our military has stepped up monitoring in preparation for possible additional launches and is maintaining a firm readiness posture while sharing information with the United States and Japan,” the JCS said in an official statement.
The timing of the launches is particularly significant as South Korea prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju from October 31 to November 1. US President Donald Trump is also expected to visit South Korea prior to the event.
In response to the launches, South Korea convened a National Security Council meeting in Seoul. The presidential office confirmed that national security and defense officials attended the session to review military response measures and evaluate the potential ramifications for stability on the Korean Peninsula.
