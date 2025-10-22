Cloud Collapse Shakes Global Platforms As AWS US-EAST-1 Falters

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A significant outage at Amazon Web Services rippled through the digital economy on 20 October 2025, cutting off access to dozens of major websites and applications. The disruption emerged from AWS's US-EAST-1 data-centre region in Northern Virginia - a hub that hosts some of the world's most critical cloud infrastructure. The fault, described by AWS as a failure in network-load-balancer health monitoring and associated DNS resolution problems, triggered widespread service interruptions across sectors.

The outage struck early in the morning Eastern Time and caused platforms such as Snapchat, Fortnite, Duolingo and Zoom to go offline or experience severe latency. Reports suggest more than one hundred services were affected globally, with users in London to Tokyo unable to access normal functionality. AWS assured users that all services were restored by around 6 p. m. ET, though some back-log issues continued.

Analysis of the root cause points to a malfunction within AWS's internal network - specifically, health-monitoring systems of load-balancers in the EC2 environment. That malfunction cascaded through the Domain Name System layer, undermining routing and connectivity for services dependent on the region.

Industry observers flagged the incident as a stark reminder of how modern digital businesses lean heavily on a narrow set of hyperscale cloud providers.“This outage once again highlights the dependency we have on relatively fragile infrastructures,” said Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET.

Previous disruptions traced to US-EAST-1 amplify concerns. The region has endured major outages in 2020, 2021 and 2023, reinforcing the pattern of systemic vulnerability in one particular geographical hub.

Impact across industries was broad. In the education sector, many universities and K-12 institutions experienced service failures in platforms such as Canvas, leading to interrupted assignments and impaired professor communications.“The outage throws off schedules and access to key materials,” reported students at U. S. colleges. Financial-tech firms also took a hit: the trading app Robinhood and exchange platform Coinbase cited AWS root-cause issues for temporary service degradation.

Within the UK, reports from the service-tracking platform Downdetector and national media noted widespread consumer complaints: users of HM Revenue & Customs, telecommunications providers and banking apps experienced intermittent failure or access problems.

Cost implications for enterprises were immediate. Each hour of cloud downtime translates into lost productivity, revenue and customer trust, warned Ryan Griffin, U. S. cyber practice leader at McGill & Partners.

The scale of the event also triggered shareholder scrutiny. Despite the disruption, Amazon's parent firm Amazon. com Inc. saw its shares rise about 1.6% on the day - a fact analysts say reflects investor confidence that the outage won't materially affect long-term cloud growth.

Looking ahead, experts say companies should reassess cloud resilience strategies. Cornell University computer-science professor Ken Birman emphasised that using single-region or single-provider deployments poses systemic risk.“Businesses that rely solely on one service provider without robust fail-over preparations are the ones who will face major scrutiny,” he said.

