403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RJ Farms Launches Organic Superfoods Line to Promote Health and Sustainability
(MENAFNEditorial)
Bangalore, India — October 22, 2025 — RJ Farms, a leading name in organic agriculture and sustainable food production, is proud to announce the launch of its Organic Superfoods Line, designed to bring fresh, nutrient-rich produce directly from farm to table. This initiative reinforces RJ Farms’ commitment to sustainable farming practices and promoting healthier lifestyles across India.
“With the launch of our Organic Superfoods Line, RJ Farms is taking another step forward in our mission to provide high-quality, eco-friendly products,” said Ramesh Jain, Founder & CEO of RJ Farms. “We aim to make nutritious, sustainably grown food accessible to every household while supporting local farmers and environmentally responsible agriculture.”
The new product line includes organic grains, pulses, leafy vegetables, and seasonal fruits, all cultivated using natural fertilizers and zero chemical pesticides. In addition, RJ Farms is introducing a direct-to-consumer subscription model, allowing customers to receive fresh produce weekly at their doorstep.
About RJ Farms
Founded in 2015, RJ Farms has been a pioneer in organic farming in India, focusing on sustainable agriculture, high-quality produce, and innovation. By combining modern farming technology with eco-friendly practices, RJ Farms delivers nutritious, fresh, and safe food while promoting environmental stewardship. Their portfolio includes a variety of organic grains, vegetables, and fruits, all produced with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.
Media Contact:
Jega
Public Relations Manager
RJ Farms
Email: ...
Website:
Bangalore, India — October 22, 2025 — RJ Farms, a leading name in organic agriculture and sustainable food production, is proud to announce the launch of its Organic Superfoods Line, designed to bring fresh, nutrient-rich produce directly from farm to table. This initiative reinforces RJ Farms’ commitment to sustainable farming practices and promoting healthier lifestyles across India.
“With the launch of our Organic Superfoods Line, RJ Farms is taking another step forward in our mission to provide high-quality, eco-friendly products,” said Ramesh Jain, Founder & CEO of RJ Farms. “We aim to make nutritious, sustainably grown food accessible to every household while supporting local farmers and environmentally responsible agriculture.”
The new product line includes organic grains, pulses, leafy vegetables, and seasonal fruits, all cultivated using natural fertilizers and zero chemical pesticides. In addition, RJ Farms is introducing a direct-to-consumer subscription model, allowing customers to receive fresh produce weekly at their doorstep.
About RJ Farms
Founded in 2015, RJ Farms has been a pioneer in organic farming in India, focusing on sustainable agriculture, high-quality produce, and innovation. By combining modern farming technology with eco-friendly practices, RJ Farms delivers nutritious, fresh, and safe food while promoting environmental stewardship. Their portfolio includes a variety of organic grains, vegetables, and fruits, all produced with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.
Media Contact:
Jega
Public Relations Manager
RJ Farms
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment