DIB and HCLTech Forge Strategic AI Innovation Partnership
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 21st October 2025:
DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with HCLTech, a leading global technology company, to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its ecosystem. Announced at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the partnership reinforces DIB’s commitment to shaping the future of Islamic finance through responsible innovation.
Through this collaboration, DIB will leverage HCLTech’s Advanced AI capabilities, including AI Advisory, and global alliances with hyperscalers and technology partners to deploy AI responsibly, effectively, and at scale. By embedding intelligence across its operations, the bank aims to deliver personalised customer experiences, enhance decision-making, streamline processes, and strengthen risk and compliance frameworks.
The partnership underscores DIB’s unwavering commitment to innovation guided by integrity, ensuring that AI adoption within Islamic finance remains responsible, transparent, and in full alignment with Shariah principles.
“At DIB, innovation has always been anchored in responsibility and purpose. Our partnership with HCLTech marks a pivotal step forward in realising our vision of an AI-driven future that enhances value for our customers, empowers our people, and strengthens our governance frameworks, said Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer, DIB.
“We remain committed to leading the evolution of ethical finance by embracing advanced technologies that combine intelligence with integrity. This collaboration reflects our belief that AI, when responsibly applied, has the power to transform banking into a more transparent, inclusive, and future-ready ecosystem” Al Shamsi added.
Vineet Shukla, Country Head Middle East, HCLTech, said: “By leveraging HCLTech’s full-stack AI portfolio and deep domain expertise, we look forward to collaborating with DIB to unlock innovation, enhance operational agility and deliver differentiated experiences for customers.”
As this partnership takes shape, it is set to redefine ways in which AI is integrated within Islamic banking – where technology, trust, and purpose converge to create smarter, more inclusive, and more sustainable financial ecosystems.
