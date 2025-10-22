Innovative Campaign To Empower Orphans Launched

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dreama Orphan Care Center and Qatar University, with the support of ExxonMobil Qatar, announced the launch of a joint awareness campaign under the theme“Thrive” to highlight the importance of empowering and integrating orphans into society.

This qualitative initiative comes within the framework of strengthening community partnership. The“To Thrive” campaign aims to spread awareness messages with a positive impact and mainly targets university students, administrative and teaching staff, and all members of society.

Qatar University students will carry out the campaign's activities, reflecting confidence in the abilities and creativity of young people to contribute to societal causes.

Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed Al Thani, Executive Director of Dreama, said,“The launch of the 'To Thrive' campaign in collaboration with our partners at Qatar University and with the support of ExxonMobil Qatar is a message of hope for our children and the community.

The campaign's motto stems from our belief that every individual is a flower capable of thriving if they have a supportive environment. We believe in the ability of the university's students to translate our goals into reality, and we invite everyone to be part of this positive change.”

Rashid bin Rashid Al Hajri, Vice President and Director of Public and Government Affairs at ExxonMobil Qatar, said,“We are proud to support this noble humanitarian initiative that exemplifies a fruitful partnership between community institutions. Our support for the 'To Thrive' campaign stems from our belief that investing in people is the best investment for Qatar's future. We applaud the efforts of Dreama and Qatar University and look forward to seeing the positive impact of this campaign as it thrives in serving our community.”

In conclusion, the“Let Thrive” campaign represents a pioneering step towards enhancing community awareness of orphans' issues and embodies a successful model of partnership that harnesses the energies of youth and the potential of major institutions to build a brighter and more supportive future for all members of society.