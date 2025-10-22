403
Amazon Eyes Replacing Human Workers with AI
(MENAFN) Amazon is gearing up for a large-scale automation initiative that may reduce the necessity of employing over 500,000 workers in the United States in the coming years, a media outlet disclosed on Tuesday.
Based on internal records and interviews reviewed by the publication, the tech giant's robotics department is working toward automating approximately 75% of its current operations.
This move could enable the American e-commerce leader to forgo the hiring of over 160,000 additional employees by 2027. According to the same data, the plan could generate savings amounting to $12.6 billion between 2025 and 2027.
The documents suggest that Amazon anticipates a doubling of its product sales by the year 2033, without a matching increase in human labor.
Company officials assert that such advancements will alleviate workers from monotonous tasks and foster new skilled opportunities in areas like robotic maintenance and engineering.
As reported by the media outlet, Amazon is also being strategic with its public messaging about the shift.
Rather than using terms like "robots" or "automation," the company prefers phrases such as "advanced technology" and "cobot" to soften potential public resistance.
In response to the report, Amazon pushed back against its conclusions, claiming the information was partial and did not accurately portray its broader staffing approach.
Spokesperson Kelly Nantel told the newspaper that the company still intends to bring on 250,000 workers for the upcoming holiday season.
However, Amazon did not clarify how many of those roles would be on a long-term basis.
