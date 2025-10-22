403
Dutch, Chinese Officials Engage in Talks
(MENAFN) Dutch caretaker Economic Affairs Minister Micky Karremans met on Tuesday with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to discuss the ongoing crisis involving chip manufacturer Nexperia, according to a news broadcaster.
These discussions followed Beijing’s decision to enforce an export prohibition on chips manufactured at Nexperia’s factories located in China.
After the meeting, Karremans issued a statement indicating that the two ministers explored potential solutions and agreed to maintain communication going forward.
No immediate breakthroughs were announced, and Beijing has not yet provided any official remarks regarding the discussions.
The export restriction was implemented shortly after Karremans’ action on September 30, when he temporarily took control of Nexperia under a 1952 statute permitting the Dutch government to block or reverse corporate choices that could jeopardize national or European manufacturing.
Karremans defended the government’s move by highlighting concerns that “crucial technological knowledge and capabilities” might be transferred out of Europe.
The ministry stated it acted after receiving “serious signals” related to Nexperia’s director’s behavior but did not disclose further specifics.
Nexperia, based in Nijmegen, specializes in producing basic yet vital chips used in automobiles and household devices. The company was acquired in 2019 by China’s Wingtech Technology.
Following the Dutch government’s takeover, the company’s owner Zhang Xuezheng, who also served as chairman of Nexperia, was suspended by a court on October 1.
