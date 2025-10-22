403
Basketball Clubs Set Date for Resumption of Games in Israel
(MENAFN) Top European basketball league officials reached an agreement on Tuesday to set December 1 as the date to resume games in Israel, despite the ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
This decision follows discussions held by EuroLeague Commercial Assets (ECA) member clubs regarding the situation in Israel and Gaza, particularly after the recent ceasefire and peace efforts were announced.
The meeting also explored the possibility of returning EuroLeague and BKT EuroCup games to Israel, after these matches were moved to neutral locations starting in October 2023, as reported in a statement from EuroLeague.
Since the ceasefire began on October 10, there have been multiple breaches of the agreement by Israel. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Israeli military has killed at least 80 people and injured 303 in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect.
After extensive discussions, the ECA clubs came to a consensus to resume games in Israel on December 1, 2025.
In the meantime, EuroLeague Basketball will continue to monitor the situation closely, maintaining communication with local and international authorities, visiting teams, and other relevant organizations, as stated in the official announcement.
EuroLeague Basketball and its member clubs expressed optimism about the recent peace initiative, reinforcing their belief in the unifying power of basketball.
The organization reiterated its commitment to fostering peace through the shared values of sport, respect, and unity.
