Marfin And Complexio Accelerate Enterprise Automation Across Core Business Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Marfin today announced the successful completion of its first automation discovery and implementation phase with Complexio, marking a breakthrough in how AI can understand and automate complex business workflows.

In September, Complexio conducted a full automation assessment across Marfin's organisation, generating around 200 automation proposals using its proprietary automation technology.

The analysis covered nine operational domains, including Operations, Finance, Crewing, and Compliance, identifying opportunities to reduce manual workload and improve process accuracy across the organisation.

From these, 30 automations were deemed deployment-ready, with five selected for initial rollout.

The first,“Give Object Document Information,” is now live at Marfin. This automation monitors incoming invoices, extracts key details such as supplier name, invoice number, and amount, and automatically updates Marfin's accounting system, thus removing repetitive data entry and reducing the risk of error.

Thanks to Complexio's discovery-first approach, deployment moved from design to production within days, handled by a single engineer.

The next set of automations, beginning with“Attached Bunker Invoice,” are scheduled for ongoing deployment through the end of the month. These will extend automation to compliance-related communications by automatically preparing draft responses, collating relevant data, and ensuring consistent documentation across teams. The goal is to reduce turnaround times and create traceable, standardised responses across the organisation.

Alex Albertini, Marfin CEO, said:

“At Marfin, innovation has always been about creating the conditions for people to do their best work. This collaboration with Complexio reflects that philosophy: technology as an enabler, not a replacement. By moving from insight to execution, we're now beginning to see how intelligent automation can simplify complex processes and free our teams to focus on delivering excellence and long-term value.”

Matthew Talbot, co-CEO of Complexio, commented:

“This is what enterprise AI looks like when it's done right. It's not about replacing systems,it's about understanding all the relevant data and then connecting it. When automation starts with understanding, it scales quickly - and it's built to scale.”

About Marfin

Marfin manages and operates the Topic fleet of handy and supramax dry cargo vessels, and the company's strength lies in the dedication of its crews and office staff and its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, reliability and service in global ship management.



About Complexio

Complexio is the intelligence layer for enterprise AI. Its platform builds a connected understanding of business operations to automate workflows across people, processes, and systems.