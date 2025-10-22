BAWAG Group Publishes Q3 2025 Results: Net Profit €219 Million And Rotce 27.8% On Track To Exceed 2025 Targets
|n € million
|Q3 '25
| Change vs prior
year (in %)
|YTD'25
|Change vs prior year (in %)
|Core revenues
|554.0
|43
|1,636.7
|40
|Net interest income
|460.0
|48
|1,363.4
|45
|Net commission income
|94.0
|22
|273.3
|20
|Operating income
|554.6
|41
|1,640.3
|41
|Operating expenses
|(200.3)
|58
|(604.6)
|59
|Pre-provision profit
|354.3
|33
|1,035.7
|32
|Regulatory charges
|(9.7)
|223
|(29.7)
|170
|Risk costs
|(52.4)
|106
|(163.6)
|97
|Profit before tax
|293.5
|23
|845.4
|22
|Net profit
|218.5
|23
|629.7
|21
|RoTCE
|27.8%
|3.8pts
|26.9%
|2.9pts
|CIR
|36.1%
|3.8pts
|36.9%
|4.3pts
|Earnings per share (€)
|2.77
|23%
|7.98
|21%
|Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
|201%
|(59)pts
|201%
|(59)pts
The earnings presentation is available on .
Earnings presentation
BAWAG Group will host the earnings call with our CEO Anas Abuzaakouk and CFO Enver Sirucic at 10 a.m. CEST on 22 October 2025. The webcast details are available on our website under Financial Results | BAWAG Group.
About BAWAG Group
BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving over 4 million retail, small business, corporate, real estate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Group operates under various brands and across multiple channels offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. Our goal is to deliver simple, transparent, and affordable financial products and services that our customers need.
BAWAG Group's Investor Relations website /ir contains further information, including financial and other information for investors.
Forward-looking statement
This release contains“forward-looking statements” regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of BAWAG Group. Words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could” and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements as actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Neither BAWAG Group nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This report does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking“safe harbor provisions”.
