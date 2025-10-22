Mission AI Unveils Unee, The First Emotionally Intelligent AI Companion

MENAFN - GetNews) An AI plush companion with memory, emotional understanding and proactive care







Oct 22, 2025 - Mission AI today launched Unee, an AI plush built around emotional recognition and a multi-layer memory model to provide emotional support and human-like understanding.

Through its unique memory system and advanced emotional resonance engine, Unee forms deep emotional connections with users, building long-lasting and personal relationships every conversation, it responds with emotionally that match your mood, creating a sense of resonance.

At the same time, its expressive eyes and soft touch feedback deliver warmth and authenticity, making every interaction feel real and alive.

Mission AI's most advanced breakthrough lies in its proactive dialogue technique - a capability that remains beyond the reach of conventional chatbots Unee's multi-layer memory architecture and location-adaptive intelligence, the system generates context-driven, real-time interactions that anticipate user needs instance, if a user had mentioned planning a Friday night outing the week before, Unee might seamlessly surface nearby dining options and updated operating hours by Thursday - demonstrating a level of contextual awareness that feels intuitively human.

“Loneliness is a universal condition,” said Todd, Founder and CEO of Mission AI.“Real friends can't always be there in the moment you need them - and some emotions are simply too hard to talk about. Unee fills that gap, offering emotional presence and empathy through technology.

Powered by an emotional resonance engine, Unee's replies feel reflective, not scripted. Its proactive dialogue mirrors daily life: it notices context, celebrates wins, checks in before milestones, and uses location and habits to offer timely suggestions.

Privacy is central to the product, the company said. All conversations are stored exclusively on the device and are never shared with anyone. Emotional data is abstracted and analyzed to enhance user experience - without ever accessing or transmitting the original chats.

Mission AI builds human-centered AI hardware that brings emotions to technology. Learn more at .

