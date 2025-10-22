Big Sipz Announces Landmark Partnership With Chart-Topping Mexicana Group Fuerza Regida

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2025 6:55 pm - Global Music Superstars Join Forces With Fast-Growing RTD Brand, Fusing California Roots And A Disruptive Spirit To Shake Up The Cocktail Industry

Big Sipz, the disruptive ready-to-drink (RTD) wine, malt and spirits cocktail brand, today announced a groundbreaking equity partnership with Fuerza Regida, the multi-platinum global phenomenon leading the música mexicana movement. The alliance follows a record-breaking year for Fuerza Regida, who recently released their ninth studio album, 111XPANTIA, which debuted at #2 on the US Billboard 200 in May – The highest ranking for a Spanish-language album released by a duo or group of all time. This landmark deal unites the world's most influential Latin music group with America's beloved cocktail in a cup, marking a major cultural moment for the beverage industry.

“Authenticity is everything and at the heart of all we do. We want to create products that we not only love but more importantly our fans mess with. Big Sipz was an easy decision, we've been drinking it for years and we see our fans drinking it at all our shows. We can't wait for everyone to taste and see what we've been cooking up, we've been manifesting this for years and it's finally here.” Says JOP aka Jesus Ortiz Paz

This partnership is rooted in a shared origin story. Both Big Sipz and Fuerza Regida were born from the vibrant, multicultural landscape of California and have built their success by challenging the status quo. Starting their journey in San Bernardino, CA, the members of Fuerza Regida have become global ambassadors of a new sound and style. Their meteoric rise is backed by a series of monumental achievements.

Fuerza Regida have dominated the charts since their 2023 album, Pa Las Baby's y Belikeada, debuting at #2 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart and #14 on the overall Billboard 200, alongside placing numerous hits on the Billboard Hot 100. This success is fueled by billions of streams, as the group has amassed over 25 billion career streams with viral anthems like "Sabor Fresa," "TQM," and "Harley Quinn." Their popularity translates to massive sold-out tours, where they have filled arenas and stadiums across North America, including a landmark show at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, cementing their status as a premier live act. Capping their achievements is significant critical acclaim, having received multiple honors and nominations from prestigious ceremonies such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Latin American Music Awards.

“We're beyond excited to announce our partnership with Fuerza Regida. They embody the Big Sipz ethos to the max; GOING BIG, chasing wild dreams and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We look forward to creating products across our portfolio with them, mixing our focus on exceptional flavor with their raw flare in design and marketing. We're ready to turn things upside down and can't wait for the world to see what we have cooking.” Says Russell Stanley COO at Patco Brands.



Big Sipz has rapidly disrupted the space by offering dynamic, full-flavor agave wine, malt and spirit based cocktails in its signature 200ml cup and 330ml resealable tetra pack, moving beyond the seltzer-dominated landscape to deliver a true cocktail experience. With this new alliance, Big Sipz and Fuerza Regida are poised to create a cultural phenomenon, proving that the most powerful partnerships are those built on a shared vision and an authentic connection to the streets where it all began.



ABOUT PATCO BRANDS

Patco Brands is a privately held import, manufacturing, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to- drink wine-based products, tequilas, whiskeys, hard seltzers and other offerings, the Patco Brands mission is innovation, quality and consistency.

ABOUT BIG SIPZ

At Big Sipz, we believe Biggerz Better. Created for people who want to go BIG, Big Sipz are as bold as the people we make them for. At Big Sipz we go big. Period. And we're here for everyone who likes to go big, laugh big, smile big, dance big and make big memoriez. And whether itz turning up with Waka at a show or giving back to charities we believe in, we give 100% - unless it's our abv, which is 16% - just how we like it. So cheerz to you, Big Sipperz, we made this for you.

Big Sipz is currently available at retail stores across 48 states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas with future market expansion slated throughout 2025.