Piyush Goyal Engages With IEC VP, German Leaders On Clean Energy And Tech Collaboration

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal held a series of productive meetings in Delhi with the Vice President of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and key German business leaders to discuss avenues for collaboration in clean energy, technology, and sustainable growth.

Goyal met with Vimal Mahendru, Vice President and Chair of the Standardisation Management Board and Special Envoy for UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the International Electrotechnical Commission.

During the meeting, the two discussed India's clean energy transition and the country's efforts towards enhanced solar adoption, energy efficiency measures, and public awareness initiatives.

In a social media post, the minister stated, "Held a productive meeting with Mr Vimal Mahendru, VP & Chair, Standardisation Management Board & Special Envoy for UN SDGs, @IECStandards. Discussed India's clean energy transition through enhanced solar adoption, energy efficiency measures & public awareness initiatives. The minister also reaffirmed India's strong commitment towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and highlighted the remarkable progress made in the renewable energy sector in recent years.

He highlighted how India's clean energy push, supported by innovation and international cooperation, continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in sustainable development.

Founded in 1906, the International Electrotechnical Commission is the world's leading organisation for the preparation and publication of international standards for all electrical, electronic, and related technologies.

The IEC brings together close to approx. 170 countries, with about 30,000 experts cooperating on its global platform to ensure that products work safely and efficiently everywhere.

The organization's international standards facilitate technical innovation, efficient and sustainable energy access, smart urbanization and transportation systems, climate change mitigation, and enhance the safety of people and the environment.

In another meeting, Goyal also held discussions with key German business leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. The talks focused on technology, digital infrastructure, clean and green energy, and advanced manufacturing. The minister emphasised that such cooperation would further strengthen the India-Germany economic partnership and open new pathways for innovation and growth.

Goyal stated, "Held a fruitful meeting with key German business leaders. Discussed avenues for collaboration in technology, digital infrastructure, clean & green energy, and advanced manufacturing to further strengthen India-Germany economic ties".

