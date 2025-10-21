PolarBlue / Key word(s): ESG/Personnel

PolarBlue strengthens advisory board with Nino Ficca, pioneering scaleable, zero-emission energy

22.10.2025 / 05:05 CET/CEST

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarBlue is proud to announce that highly regarded Australian energy executive Nino Ficca has joined as a strategic energy advisor. With decades of experience and senior leadership roles across Australia's grid and infrastructure sectors, Ficca brings deep insight into the opportunities PolarBlue's inventions will directly address in the energy sector. "The fundamental PolarBlue inventions have great potential to challenge the way industry has thought about energy, with a focus on low cost, modular, scalable energy delivery" he said of the platform's ability to reduce complexity and distribution costs, and unlock stranded value across the grid. His decision to join the movement is significant as it signals the transition to zero-emission energy isn't just possible-it's commercially sustainable with clear benefits to energy consumers. Built on proprietary inventions and a vertically integrated business model, PolarBlue's production lines are engineered for continuous improvement and consumer-focus. The objective: clean, zero-emission energy that's not only available-but economically superior. About PolarBlue PolarBlue is producing scalable, containerised modular energy routers in the 3 MW (megawatt-class) range, with more than 330 units planned for deployment in the 'Cloud One' project. On 3 October in Melbourne, Australia, one of PolarBlue's first customer-members received onsite energy delivery in the form of hydrogen, supplied at US$1/kg. The customer had previously paid several million dollars upfront to secure a 20% stake in the early-access 'Cloud One' ecosystem under a 10-year agreement. "Cloud Two" and "Cloud Three" capacity and availability details are to be released early in the new year, will also deliver methanol and other energy vectors, such as electricity. Critically, the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for PolarBlue's hydrogen-has already fallen below the cost of natural gas in the Australian market. This milestone has been achieved even at this early stage of deployment, in a sector that is estimated to represent a US $3 trillion global market. Media enquiries: ...





