Ivanhoe Electric Announces Pricing And Upsizing Of Public Offering

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric"), Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric's common stock at a public offering price of US$15.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately US$150 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Ivanhoe Electric. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to complete the remaining payments owed from the purchase of land at our Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona, to fund early development activities at the Santa Cruz Copper Project, to fund exploration activities at our current projects and joint ventures, and for other working capital and general corporate purposes.

BMO Capital Markets is acting as lead book-running manager of the offering. J.P. Morgan and National Bank of Canada Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers of the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-273195) relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was automatically declared effective on July 10, 2023. The shares being offered in this offering are being offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on October 21, 2025, and is available on the SEC's website at . The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will also be available on the SEC's website. Before investing in the offering, you should read each prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering in their entirety as well as the other documents that Ivanhoe Electric has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, email: ....

A preliminary MJDS prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Québec) (the "Canadian Regulators") on October 21, 2025 and is available under Ivanhoe Electric's SEDAR+ profile at . The final MJDS prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the Canadian Regulators and copies of the final MJDS prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying final base MJDS prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the underwriters at the addresses set out above and will be available under Ivanhoe Electric's profile on SEDAR+ at .

In seeking the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange of the Offering, Ivanhoe Electric is relying on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual available to "Eligible lnterlisted Issuers", since Ivanhoe Electric's common stock is listed on the NYSE American and had less than 25% of its overall trading volume occurring in Canada during the 12 months prior to launch of the Offering.

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a U.S. company that combines advanced mineral exploration technologies (TyphoonTM and Computational Geosciences Inc.) with electric metals exploration projects predominantly located in the United States, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona. Our mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals, including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold, and silver. We also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden to explore for minerals on ~48,500 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

