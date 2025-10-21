SANYIPACE Launches Advanced Sewer Inspection Camera Lineup For Efficient Pipeline Diagnostics

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANYIPACE recently announced its latest sewer inspection camera lineup, designed to help homeowners and plumbing professionals perform faster diagnostics and deliver clearer inspection reports.

The newly introduced lineup features a large IPS display, onboard DVR, self-leveling imaging, a 512 Hz transmitter for probe locating, a distance counter, and a rugged push cable rated IP68. The drain cameras help users complete inspections quickly and provide timely repair recommendations.

SANYIPACE Sewer Camera Key Highlights



Self-Leveling: Always-upright video to read slope, waterlines, and grease bands at a glance

512 Hz Sonde: Pin-point locating with a compatible receiver to minimize exploratory digging

360° Rotation (select models): Better inspection around tees, offsets, and junctions

Distance Counter: Faster re-checks and consistent report writing

1080p camera with 24 adjustable LEDs (5 levels): Illuminates the line to capture fine detail throughout the run

IPS Display + DVR: Clear on-site viewing and recording of critical details

IP68 + Rugged Cable: Suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, outdoors, and underground pipelines

Multiple Head Sizes (17/23/31/50 mm): From residential branch lines to larger mains Easy to Use: New users can get started quickly with the user manual





“Our users don't just need 'a picture'; they need orientation and precise location,” said San, Product Lead at SANYIPACE.“Self-leveling keeps the image readable, while the 512 Hz sonde shortens the path from diagnosis to fix. Paired with distance counting and DVR, teams close jobs faster and document better.”

Models Included



S810ASMKT360 sewer camera: 10" IPS, 360° horizontal rotation, 5× digital zoom, 512 Hz, self-leveling, distance counter, DVR, IP68 waterproofingS830ASMKT drain camera: 9" IPS (DVR), 24-LED illumination, self-leveling, 512 Hz, distance counter, IP68 waterproofingS850DSTKM plumbing camera: 10" display, distance counter, self-leveling, 512 Hz, IP68 waterproofing

Availability & Pricing



Fulfillment: U.S. warehouse; typical delivery in 3–7 days (location/stock dependent)

Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

Price Range: DIY-oriented models commonly range from $200–$2,000, with pro configurations available (see website/support for specifics) Where to Buy: SANYIPACE official website

About SANYIPACE

SANYIPACE is a brand dedicated to plumbing and sewer inspection equipment. Since its founding in 2018, it has focused on developing and manufacturing high-quality plumbing inspection camera systems.

Drawing on years of hands-on plumbing repair experience, founder Sam recognized that professional diagnostic tools can significantly reduce repair costs and established SANYIPACE to bring easy-to-use, efficient, and reliable tools to a wider audience.

SANYIPACE's products emphasize durability and modular design to help users complete inspections in complex environments. Guided by the mission to“make repairs simpler,” the brand puts customers first and provides responsive service and ongoing support.

Company Name: SANYIPACE

Contact Person: San

Email:...

Country: United States

Website:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

