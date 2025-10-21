403
Kuwait: Peace, Stability Can't Be Achieved Amid Nuclear Weapons Proliferation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait affirmed on Tuesday that peace and stability cannot be achieved while weapons, especially nuclear weapons, continue to proliferate.
This came in a speech delivered by the Diplomatic Attachأ© of the State of Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Bandar Al-Enezi, before a special meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly about the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
Resources should be directed towards development not arms races, especially given the escalation of tensions, growth of nuclear arsenals, and the threat of their use, which threatens the disarmament and non-proliferation system and undermines its credibility, argued the Kuwaiti diplomat.
He emphasized that the State of Kuwait believes that NPT remains the cornerstone of this system and calls for reviving cooperation and constructive dialogue to ensure the success of the upcoming NPT Review Conference and achieve tangible results "that will bring us closer to a world free of nuclear weapons, especially after the failure of the two previous conferences to adopt a final document".
He said that Kuwait agrees with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Arab Group's statements in this regard.
Al-Enezi reiterated Kuwait's proposal to establish a dedicated subcommittee on security guarantees within the framework of the preparatory committees for the upcoming Review Conference.
This is to promote constructive dialogue between nuclear-weapon and non-nuclear-weapon states, support the credibility of the non-proliferation regime and achieve collective security, he clarified.
The Kuwaiti diplomat added that nuclear-weapon-free zones are a fundamental pillar of international security and stability.
In this regard, the State of Kuwait reiterated its commitment to establishing a Middle East region free from nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, in accordance with the resolutions of the 1995 Review Conference, he said.
He reiterated the State of Kuwait's call for the international community to assume its responsibilities to compel the Israeli occupation to join the NPT and subject all its nuclear facilities to comprehensive safeguards, as it remains the only country in the region not party to the treaty and the main hurdle before the efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East.
"We have seen ministers in the occupation government calling for the use of nuclear weapons against civilians in the Gaza Strip. This is a blatant threat to international peace and security, a flagrant violation of international norms that prohibit the threat of use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances, and an admission of its possession of these deadly weapons," Al-Enezi said.
He expressed the State of Kuwait's appreciation for the mediation efforts of the United States, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkiye to reach the Gaza ceasefire agreement. (end)
