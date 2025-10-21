Pixelligent Launches Pixmicrotm Product Line To Advance XR, Next-Generation Displays, And Optical Sensors

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New high-index micro-imprint formulations deliver unmatched RI, transparency, UV stability, and design flexibility

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies LLC (Pixelligent), the leading manufacturer of high refractive index (RI) nanocomposites for next-gen electronics, today introduced PixMicroTM, the next leap in Micro Optics materials. PixMicroTM is a new family of micro-imprintable formulations designed to enable high-performance sensors, microlens arrays, waveguides, 3D printed optics, CPO, and Diffractive Optical Elements (DOEs).

By delivering unmatched transparency, ultra-low haze, and refractive indices of up to 1.90 in solvent-free containing formulations, the PixMicroTM product line enables device manufacturers to achieve dramatically sharper visuals, smaller form factors, and improved efficiency and costs.

“The extreme performance requirements of optical sensors, 3D printed fine optics, and display applications are growing rapidly, requiring advances in materials innovation to deliver the next-gen products demanded by consumer and industrial customers,” said Craig Bandes, CEO, Pixelligent.“PixMicroTM delivers an unmatched combination of high-index, optical clarity, mechanical properties, and processing flexibility - giving manufacturers the tools required to build the devices that will define the next wave of immersive technology.”

PixMicroTM high-refractive index micro-imprintable products are compatible with both glass and plastic substrates, as well as commercially available stamps and industry-standard manufacturing processes, for a wide range of applications. Performance advantages of PixMicroTM include:

  • Highly loaded Solvent-free formulations delivering HRI of 1.9+
  • High-yield micro-imprinting of 30 μm–50 μm thick structures
  • Tunable viscosities
  • Compatible with existing manufacturing processes and substrates
  • Industry-leading clarity: >95% transparency across visible wavelengths
  • Ultra-low haze (<0.1%) for crystal-clear performance

With optical sensors, XR devices, and IT OLED projected to be among the fastest-growing consumer and industrial technology markets in the coming years, the combination of the new PixMicro with the established PixNIL® and PixJet® product lines position Pixelligent at the center of the next wave of display innovation.

