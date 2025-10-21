Faraday Future Announces Its Official Seven-Day Countdown And Livestream Details For Its FX Super One MPV Middle East Launch Event, To Be Held In Dubai, UAE, On October 28, 2025

Targeting the first batch of FX Super One deliveries in the UAE in November 2025, this moment ushers in a new chapter of the Company's“Three-Pole” strategy.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”,“FF” or“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, officially kicks off its seven-day countdown today in anticipation of the launch event for the FX Super One MPV in the UAE that will take place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Armani Hotel Dubai – Burj Khalifa. Details of the Livestream options for the event have also been released. This event marks a pivotal moment in FF and FX's Middle East“Three-Pole” strategy, as the Company introduces its flagship first class EAI-MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) to the UAE.

The grand final launch“Super One, Palace of Intelligence” will be an immersive celebration of Faraday Future's advanced intelligent mobility and a key step in its expansion to markets outside the U.S. The event is expected to draw industry leaders, media, and key stakeholders to experience the convergence of embodied Al, luxury, and performance in the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The event will be livestreamed on FF starting at 8:15 am PDT on October 28 at the following links:

English (Global) -

English (Middle East Area) -

Chinese -

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of

Event highlights that attendees will experience:



FX Super One product presentation and introduction.

A VIP reception and high-level networking opportunities.

A visionary keynote address by FF and FX leadership. An exclusive showcase of the FX Super One and its cutting-edge features.

The FX Super One is an affordable MPV, with the first batch of vehicle deliveries in the UAE targeted for November 2025.

