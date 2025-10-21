MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Buck Wise Introduces New Strategies for Med Spas and Real Estate Professionals

Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qinary, a pioneering force in next-generation marketing systems, is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative led by its CEO, Buck Wise. This new venture is set to revolutionize how entrepreneurs establish leadership in their respective markets through advanced AI search capabilities.





Qinary, CEO, Buck Wise

In an era where digital presence is paramount, Qinary's latest blueprint offers med spas and real estate professionals a strategic edge. By leveraging AI-driven insights, these businesses can ensure they are the first choice for potential consumers seeking expertise in their fields. This initiative underscores Qinary's commitment to integrating human creativity with operational intelligence, simplifying workflows, and enhancing decision-making processes.

"Our mission at Qinary is to transform creative chaos into intelligent clarity," said Buck Wise, CEO of Qinary. "With this new blueprint, we're empowering entrepreneurs to not only compete but to lead in their markets. By harnessing the power of AI, we're providing them with the tools to be seen and chosen first by consumers."

Qinary's innovative approach connects every aspect of modern marketing-people, data, and platforms-into a cohesive ecosystem. This integration is designed to eliminate confusion and bottlenecks, enabling creators and teams to operate at peak performance. The new AI search blueprint is a testament to Qinary's dedication to fostering a seamless marketing experience for its clients.

As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, Qinary remains at the forefront, offering solutions that are not only cutting-edge but also practical and effective. The company's vision is to support creators, agencies, and brands in shaping the new economy, ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive in a competitive environment.

For more information on Qinary's AI search blueprint and how it can benefit your business, visit Qinary's official website.

About Qinary

Qinary is a next-generation marketing systems company built for the creators, agencies, and brands shaping the new economy. We combine human creativity with operational intelligence-using AI to simplify workflows, enhance decision-making, and scale creative performance. From campaign strategy to content delivery, Qinary connects every moving part of modern marketing-people, data, and platforms-into a single intelligent ecosystem. Our mission is to eliminate confusion and bottlenecks so creators and teams can move faster, think clearer, and perform at their highest level. In short: Qinary turns creative chaos into intelligent clarity.

