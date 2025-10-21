Incheq Launches New Partnership With West Coast Tribal Parks & Recreation Program

MENAFN - GetNews) InCheq is strengthening community maintenance and daily facility operations across local sports fields and gathering spaces through a new partnership with the Parks & Recreation Department of a sovereign Tribal Nation located on the West Coast.

CALIFORNIA - October 21, 2025 - InCheq, an automated maintenance and service platform, has collaborated with the Parks & Recreation Program of a sovereign Tribal Nation on the West Coast of the United States, making recreational activities easier to manage. The task management app will help the Tribal Nation's staff coordinate, assign, and verify essential upkeep and event preparation through a single platform.

“We're proud to support this Tribal Nation in California as they bring enhanced structure to parks and rec operations,” says Keith Lambert, founder and CEO of InCheq.

What This Partnership Supports:



Cleaner, safer recreation areas: Restrooms, walkways, dugouts, bleachers, and concessions are now thoroughly cleaned and regularly inspected.

Reliable sports field readiness: Lights, equipment, and setup tasks are organized before each practice or event.

Structured maintenance schedules: Recurring responsibilities like pressure washing, trash recovery, and groundskeeping are now organized instead of remembered. Clear accountability: Every team member knows what's needed and when it's done.



“InCheq is helping simplify the day-to-day, and we're excited to keep expanding into municipalities that are ready for this kind of digital transformation,” says Lambert.

Media contact:

Alexia McKay

Otter Public Relations

+1 (813) 624-1025

...

About InCheq:

InCheq is a task management and operations app designed specifically for factory floors. It helps companies streamline daily workflows, ensure compliance, and track real-time performance metrics all from a phone or tablet.