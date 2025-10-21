Signal Advance (OTC: SIGL) Elevates Analog Guard® In AI- And Quantum-Resistant Encryption More Stocks Inside

Signal Advance Inc. (OTC: SIGL) announced a major leap forward in cybersecurity with new results confirming that its patented Analog Guard® platform delivers AI- and quantum-resistant encryption, demonstrating near-perfect randomness, flawless data recovery, and stable multi-stage scalability. Achieving this milestone establishes Signal Advance as an emerging leader in next-generation data protection, with technology designed to defend against both AI-driven and quantum-era threats. Positioned for growth in the rapidly expanding global cybersecurity market, Signal Advance is advancing toward commercialization, licensing, and strategic partnerships across defense, healthcare, and secure-communications sectors.

In simulations, Analog Guard® achieved near-perfect encryption randomness and flawless data recovery, confirming exceptional strength against both AI-driven and quantum-based attacks. Tests also demonstrated that encryption quality and data integrity remain stable across multi-stage configurations, reinforcing the platform's scalability for commercial applications.

“Analog Guard® doesn't just encrypt-it transforms data into random analog signals impervious to digital or AI analysis,” said Chris Hymel, Ph.D., President & CEO of Signal Advance, Inc.“This breakthrough moves us beyond concept and into scalable, real-world deployment.”

The results position Signal Advance (OTC: SIGL) as a rising small-cap innovator in the global cybersecurity sector, a market projected to exceed $250 billion by 2030. With Analog Guard® now proven both resilient and scalable, the company is preparing for broader testing, licensing opportunities, and strategic partnerships to accelerate adoption in defense, healthcare, and secure-communications markets.

Signal Advance (OTC: SIGL) continues to emerge as a leader in AI-resistant, quantum-ready data protection technology, driving investor interest and momentum as cybersecurity enters a new era.

