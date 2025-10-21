Specificity (OTCQB: SPTY) Appoints Global Tech Leader Robert Fedder As CEO Poised For Growth More Stocks Inside

Specificity, Inc. (OTCQB: SPTY), a leading digital marketing and ad tech innovator, announced the appointment of Robert Fedder as Chief Executive Officer. Fedder brings over 30 years of international leadership across Europe, the U.S., Australia, and Asia, with a proven record in scaling technology ventures and driving operational excellence.

Fedder's experience includes senior roles at Compaq (now HP Inc., NYSE: HPQ), Vodafone (NASDAQ: VOD), Telefonica (NYSE: TEF), KPMG Consulting, and A.T. Kearney, as well as strategic consulting for Deutsche Telekom (OTC: DTEGY), BMW (OTC: BMWKY), and Bosch (NSE: BOSCHLTD) through his firm Nil Plus Ultra.

His appointment signals a major step in Specificity's mission to scale its proprietary audience-targeting platform-delivering verified human engagement and measurable ROI at lower costs than traditional PPC models.

Founder and Executive Chairman Jason Wood said,“Robert's leadership and global expertise position Specificity for accelerated expansion and long-term shareholder value creation.” With Fedder at the helm, Specificity enters a new era of innovation, international growth, and investor alignment.

