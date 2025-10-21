MENAFN - GetNews)



Cairrot, a cutting-edge AI visibility and optimization tool, has officially launched for marketers and agencies wishing to dominate AI search across tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Deepseek, and Grok, but don't want to pay the price tag of alternatives like AirOps or Peec Ai. Founded by Connor Kimball, a seasoned SEO and AEO leader, Cairrot arose from a need to deliver results in AI search for clients that demanded results that couldn't be provided by traditional SEO tools.

October 21, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Cairrot, a cutting-edge AI visibility platform, officially launches this month to help marketers and agencies win in AI search. Founded by Connor Kimball, a seasoned search marketing expert with over nine years of experience in SEO and now Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for SaaS companies and marketing agencies, Cairrot delivers powerful, affordable, and intuitive tools to track and optimize brand presence across large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Deepseek, and Grok.

As AI transforms how millions discover products and services, marketers face a new challenge: understanding how their brands are seen in AI-generated responses. Unlike traditional search, AI platforms provide conversational answers, leaving businesses without clear rank tracking or impressions data. Cairrot addresses this gap with a suite of tools designed specifically for SEO and brand marketers, including AI optimization suggestions, LLM rank tracking, competitor benchmarking, and citation monitoring across 20+ AI platforms, including Grok. Cairrot is one of the only tools to offer Grok rank tracking.

“Cairrot was built out of necessity for myself and my SEO clients,” said Connor Kimball, CEO and Founder of Cairrot.“It became impossible to talk about SEO with talking about AI traffic every metrics meeting. It was exciting but frustrating. While reporting AI traffic from Google Analytics was great, we didn't have tools to show clients why we were doing what we were doing for AI search. Now we do, plus we have insight into new metrics that tell the story for clients. It's a huge time-saver, both for making optimizations and reporting to stakeholders.” Kimball's 9+ years in demand generation and SEO roles includes roles managing content and SEO teams at SaaS companies like AVOXI and Salesloft, as well as an SEO leadership roles at marketing agencies like EWR Digital in Texas.

Key Features of Cairrot



Comprehensive LLM Tracking: Cairrot is one of the only platforms to track brand mentions and rankings across ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Deepseek, and 20+ AI crawlers, providing unparalleled visibility.

Free LLM Crawl Logging: Cairrot's free WordPress plugin enables users to monitor how 20+ AI crawlers interact with their websites, delivering critical insights at no cost.

Affordable AI Visibility Alternative: Offering 80% of the features of competitors like Profound at less than half the starting price, Cairrot makes AI visibility accessible to more SEO experts

Beautiful Interface: With intuitive LLM query tracking, citation analysis, and visibility scoring, Cairrot aligns seamlessly with the workflows of SEO professionals, complemented by automated reports, competitor dashboards, and real-time alerts. Actionable Insights: Cairrot's AI Readiness feature scores your site for AI visibility and provides technical AEO suggestions



An Affordable AI Visibility Tool to Compete with AirOps, Peec AI, and Profound

Cairrot's early beta program, launched this summer, attracted marketing agencies as its first 10 clients.“My network of agency leaders was thrilled when I introduced Cairrot,” Kimball noted.“Competing tools like AirOps or Peec AI were either effective but so expensive it shocked you, or they were ineffective, vibe-coded products that were still so expensive it disgusted you! We built Cairrot to be a balance of powerful features, user-friendly design, and reasonable pricing options.” While initially embraced by agencies, Cairrot is gaining traction with SaaS companies, enterprise organizations, and local businesses, proving its versatility across diverse markets.

Cairrot Publishes Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) Data Studies for Free

Beyond its core platform, Cairrot is establishing itself as a thought leader by publishing free, data-driven studies on AI SEO, AEO, and GEO. Leveraging internal datasets, Cairrot produces correlation studies and field observations on LLM algorithms and AI visibility trends, offering marketers valuable insights into industry-specific optimization strategies.

The Metrics That Matter for AI Visibility

“Search isn't just ranking on a results page anymore. It's conversations. And you get involved in more conversations by checking more boxes and making it really easy for every type of search engine and LLM platform to discover you,” Kimball added.“Cairrot equips marketers with the tools to understand and influence LLM algorithms and how they rank in them.”

Cairrot is actively developing integrations with leading analytics platforms and plans to introduce an AI Search Visibility Index, a standardized metric to help businesses benchmark their performance across AI ecosystems.

About Cairrot

Cairrot is an AI visibility and optimization platform designed for marketing teams, agencies, SaaS companies, and businesses seeking to enhance their presence in AI-driven search platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Deepseek and Grok. Founded by SEO veteran and vocal AEO enthusiast Connor Kimball, Cairrot combines affordability, precision, and marketer-friendly design to redefine how brands succeed in the age of AI search.