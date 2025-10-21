Rocket Doctor AI Engages Fundamental Research Corp. For Analyst Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that we have engaged Fundamental Research Corp. (“FRC”), an independent small-cap research firm, for analyst coverage.

FRC is one of the largest independent research companies in the world with a 22-year track record of covering more than 750 small-cap to large-cap companies. FRC is a premier research firm that has ranked in the Top Ten in independent third-party evaluations for its research. FRC's reports are available to some of the largest institutional investors in the world through such portals as Reuters, Capital IQ, Bloomberg, and by subscription. For more information about FRC visit

Under the terms of the Agreement with FRC, they will provide, among other things, a full financial analysis including an Independent Analyst Rating and an analysis of the Company's business operations and industry overview and forecast. FRC will provide one initiating report and update reports over an 18-month period, along with unlimited interim notes at FRC's discretion. In connection with the engagement of FRC, the Company has paid a fee to FRC of CAD$35,000.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

