The Future Of Sustainable Yoga Mats: Jadeyoga Introduces The Mushroom Mattm
JadeYoga, the leader in eco-friendly yoga products, is proud to announce the launch of its most sustainable mat yet: the Jade Mushroom MatTM. Combining exceptional performance with next-level environmental responsibility, the Mushroom MatTM represents a groundbreaking step forward in sustainable yoga innovation.
Like all Jade mats, the Mushroom MatTM is made with natural rubber tapped directly from rubber trees-a rapidly renewable resource that contains absolutely no synthetic rubber. But JadeYoga takes sustainability even further by incorporating repurposed mushroom material into the mat. By utilizing parts of mushrooms that would otherwise go to waste, Jade helps divert organic matter from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing additional income opportunities for mushroom farmers in developing countries.
Each Mushroom MatTM is produced with 100% renewable energy and is Oeko-Tex 100 certified, ensuring it's free from harmful substances and safe for both yogis and the planet.
The result? A mat that is softer, lighter, and more comfortable than traditional natural rubber mats-making it ideal for yogis on the go.
Continuing JadeYoga's long-standing environmental commitment, every Mushroom MatTM sold supports the brand's“Buy a Mat, Plant a Tree” program. To date, JadeYoga has planted over 2.5 million trees worldwide.
“With the Mushroom MatTM, we've combined innovation and integrity to create the most eco-friendly yoga mat yet,” said Dean Jerrehian, Founder of JadeYoga.“We're proud to take another step toward a healthier planet while delivering the performance our community expects.”
The Jade Mushroom MatTM is available now at and through select retailers.
About JadeYoga
Founded on a commitment to sustainability, JadeYoga creates high-performance yoga products made from natural, renewable materials. From the first natural rubber yoga mat to its ongoing reforestation efforts, JadeYoga's mission is simple: make products that are good for your practice and good for the planet.
Legal Disclaimer:
