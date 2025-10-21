OFAL Announces Integration And Latest Development Of Its Four Collaborative Business Platforms Company Plans Share Buyback When Appropriate And Compliant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)OFA Group (the“Company” or“OFAL”) announced the integration and latest development of its four collaborative business platforms, and confirmed that the company will buy back shares when appropriate and with required notice.

OFAL's management has observed that the company's share price temporarily fell below USD 1.00, likely due to broader market conditions and external macroeconomic factors. Management emphasizes that there are no operational issues within the company, as all business activities continue to progress in an orderly and stable manner. Management firmly believes that the current market capitalization does not fully reflect OFAL's intrinsic value. At an appropriate and compliant time, the company intends to conduct a share buyback in the public market.

In conjunction with this statement, OFAL's management provides the following summary of the company's strategic business model and ongoing development.

Four Core Business Platforms: Mutually Reinforcing and Interconnected

Architectural Design and Project Management Platform

OFA Group focuses on architectural design and integrated project management, offering services from conceptual design and construction documentation to on-site supervision. The platform unites an international network of architects and professional consultants, leveraging digital workflows to enhance efficiency, reduce design errors, and lower project costs.

OFA is in the final stage of closing contract revisions for the acquisition of Aspire Home, a residential real-estate brokerage firm, and RateDNA, a data-driven mortgage company. These acquisitions will strengthen OFA's vertically integrated property ecosystem-from design and construction to financing and sales-positioning the Group as a comprehensive real estate and financial-services provider.

Aspire Home and RateDNA's real-estate brokerage and mortgage operations in California will be officially integrated into OFAL, further expanding OFAL's capabilities in RWA asset deployment and physical real-estate investment management.

AI-Driven Construction Technology - QikBIM Intelligent System

OFAL has successfully developed QikBIM an AI-powered Building Information Modeling (BIM) system that integrates generative design, structural analysis, and cost estimation.

The system has entered its first phase of application testing:



Initial registered beta users: approximately two architecture and engineering firms currently being assessed for pilot testing phase Application areas: residential development, commercial upgrades, and public infrastructure

The platform is expected to enter full commercial deployment in Q1 2026.

Real-Estate Acquisition and Development

OFAL has established a dedicated asset-development division focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, and enhancement of strategically located real-estate assets. This initiative strengthens the company's underlying asset base and ensures sustainable, long-term revenue growth. The platform operates in synergy with OFAL's design and AI systems, enabling each development to serve as both a technological validation case and an appreciating asset.

OFAL's $100 million ELOC and $50 million PIPE financing will further accelerate the growth of this platform.

Digital Asset and RWA Platform Development

Leveraging AI and Web3 technologies, OFA Group is co-developing a Real-World Asset (RWA) digital platform with BAF (Blockchain App Factory) for real-estate net-value management and property-backed lending. The platform will tokenize and digitize real-world real-estate assets, providing enhanced transparency, liquidity, and market access for institutional and individual investors.

OFAL's $100 million ELOC and $50 million PIPE financing will further accelerate the growth of this platform.



System development: Progressing on schedule

First batch of assets for pilot testing: November 15, 2025 Official market launch: January 2026



