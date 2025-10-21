Xometry To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 4, 2025
Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its Q3 2025 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its Investor Relations website.
Xometry, Inc. Q3 20 25 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call
- Tuesday, November 4, 2025 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT Investors and participants can register in advance here. You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations website to listen to a live webcast of the call.
The earnings presentation webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website.
About Xometry
Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry and.
