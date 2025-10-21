APRO Secures Strategic Funding To Power Next-Generation Oracles For Prediction Markets, Led By Yzi Labs

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APRO, a pioneering decentralized oracle network, today announced the successful completion of its latest strategic funding round. The investment was led by YZi Labs through EASY Residency – its incubation program to support early-stage founders in Web3, AI, and biotech –with participation from prominent industry investors including Gate Labs, WAGMI Venture, and TPC Ventures.

This funding round represents a significant step forward in APRO's mission to deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent data infrastructure across multiple blockchain ecosystems-with a growing emphasis on emerging use cases such as prediction markets, AI, and real-world assets (RWAs). Beyond capital infusion, the strategic investors will contribute expertise and resources to accelerate APRO's global expansion, product innovation, and ecosystem development. This announcement underscores a shared commitment to advancing decentralized infrastructure and enabling seamless cross-chain data solutions.

“This investment not only solidifies APRO's position as a key player in the global oracle industry but also serves as a testament to the confidence that leading institutions have in our team and technology,” said a co-founder of APRO.“We will leverage these resources to enhance our product offerings, introduce innovative services aligned with industry demands, and further drive adoption across ecosystems.”

Established leadership with expanding influence

APRO has already established itself as a leading oracle provider for BNB Chain and the Bitcoin ecosystem, currently supporting over 40 public chains and 1,400+ data feeds. Its early backing by top-tier investors such as Polychain Capital and Franklin Templeton in its seed round highlighted its potential from the outset.

More recently, APRO captured more industry attention when Binance Founder and former CEO CZ engaged with its naming campaign, interpreting“APRO” as“A PRO” - a nod to the project's professionalism and technical excellence.

Ella Zhang, Head of YZi Labs, emphasized the strategic importance of decentralized oracles in Web3's evolving landscape:

“The role of oracles as critical infrastructure for the decentralized web is now widely recognized. As institutions enter, the industry must move beyond simple data feeds to handle complex, high-fidelity datasets on-chain. What's needed is a next-generation oracle layer with advanced computational integrity and AI-driven verification to ensure trusted, transparent representation of high-value assets - and that's what we recognize APRO is building.”

Cathy Dou, YZi Labs' Incubation Lead, shared her perspective:“We met the APRO team during EASY Residency S1, and what stood out most was their curiosity and discipline in iterating on a complex idea. Since then, they've continued to mature both as founders and as operators in the space – and lately across prediction markets and RWAs. Watching their growth alongside other alumni from the program reminds us why founder-focused incubation remains so critical to the ecosystem's evolution.”

With the new funding, APRO will deepen its focus on verticals such as prediction markets and RWA tokenization, where high-integrity data is non-negotiable. The company continues to invest in AI-enhanced validation mechanisms and multi-chain compatibility, empowering developers and enterprises with robust and adaptable infrastructure to serve the next wave of decentralized applications.

The APRO team also stated that it will soon roll out more user-participation modules and explore an open node program to further strengthen the project's decentralization and co-built security.

