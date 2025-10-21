Chillplay Games Announces Major Overhaul Of“Over Hit: Hero Fight” Surpassing 50,000 Downloads And Introducing AI Node Powered By Claude AI And MCP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --today announced a significant milestone for its mobile title, which has surpassedon Google Play. Coinciding with this momentum, the studio released a major technical update that rebuilds the game from the ground up on a modular engine architecture based on Unity 6 and debuts AI Node, a new in-house module currently in beta. AI Node is powered by Claude AI by Anthropic and leverages the Model Context Protocol (MCP) during the game assembly process to deliver smarter enemies and more coherent level design.







The latest release represents a comprehensive re-platforming focused on performance, maintainability, and faster content iteration. By adopting a modular approach with Unity 6, the development team has separated gameplay systems into discrete components, enabling safer updates and quicker experimentation without destabilizing core loops. This foundation is intended to reduce technical debt over time and support frequent feature drops that can respond to community feedback.



At the heart of the update is AI Node, which integrates Claude AI and MCP to enrich decision-making for non-player characters and streamline level authoring. During build time, AI Node can evaluate enemy behaviors, encounter pacing, and environmental affordances, then propose targeted adjustments that designers review and incorporate. The result is enemy squads that adapt more intelligently to player tactics, as well as levels that guide players through clearer risk-reward choices while preserving the game's fast, arcade-style combat.

“Reaching 50,000 downloads is an important milestone for ChillPlay Games,” said Aleksejs Misarins, CEO & Founder of ChillPlay Games.“The team aims to keep pace with the latest innovations in interactive entertainment, and integrating AI into our production pipeline is a priority for any technology-driven business. With AI Node, powered by Claude AI and MCP, the focus is on building systems that make enemies sharper and levels more engaging - without compromising the studio's creative intent.”

The update also refactors core systems for stability and scalability. Combat timing, collision handling, and state management have been reworked to align with the modular engine, improving responsiveness across a wide range of Android devices. Asset streaming and memory usage have been tuned to support sustained play sessions, while the content pipeline has been simplified so live operations can introduce events, bosses, and seasonal variations more efficiently.

What's new in this release



Modular Unity 6 foundation: A from-scratch rebuild that separates gameplay, AI, UI, and content pipelines into maintainable modules for safer, faster updates.



AI Node (beta): An in-house module powered by Claude AI and MCP used during game assembly to enhance enemy decision-making and propose level-flow refinements for designer review.



Smarter enemies: Behavior trees and utility systems enriched with AI-assisted tuning to better react to player positioning, cooldown windows, and crowd-control states.



Level-design improvements: AI-assisted encounter pacing, clearer progression cues, and more intentional placement of pickups, hazards, and cover.

Foundation for rapid content: Streamlined build scripts and content tooling to accelerate patches, events, and balance updates.



Why it matters

For players, the immediate benefit is a more immersive, responsive experience that maintains Over Hit: Hero Fight's pick-up-and-play appeal while adding depth to encounters. For the studio, the modular engine and AI-assisted tooling reduce iteration cycles, allowing designers to test more ideas in less time and focus on creative polish. The use of MCP provides a structured way to pass contextual information to AI Node during assembly, keeping outputs auditable and aligned with intended design goals.

Availability

The update is live now on Google Play. Players can discover the new experience directly in the store listing for Over Hit: Hero Fight. AI Node remains in beta; further refinements and content drops are planned as telemetry and player feedback guide ongoing tuning.

“Discover a new immersive experience at your fingertips with our new game update,” added Misarins.“This release lays the groundwork for a steady cadence of improvements as the team continues to expand AI-supported systems across enemies, levels, and live content.”

Roadmap highlights

ChillPlay Games intends to extend AI Node's role beyond encounter tuning to support procedural variation in side missions and live events, while preserving human-led creative direction. Upcoming patches are expected to focus on additional enemy archetypes, difficulty calibration across device profiles, and enhanced onboarding for new players entering the game's later stages.

About ChillPlay Games

ChillPlay Games develops Over Hit: Hero Fight, which brings fast combat and compact session design to Android players. For more information, visit the studio online.

