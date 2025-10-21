Coinbase Buys Crypto Fundraising Startup Echo For $375 Million

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: $COIN) is buying Echo, a startup company focused on digital asset capital formation, for $375 million U.S.

Echo allows startups to raise funds directly from their communities, either privately or through self-hosted public token sales.

Management at Echo claim to have helped projects raise more than $200 million U.S. across 300 deals in recent years.

In a statement announcing the acquisition, Coinbase Global said the deal will help it build a solution for crypto fundraising that can eventually be added to its exchange.

For startups, that means easier access to capital. For investors, it opens the door to early-stage opportunities that were often closed to them previously.

Coinbase said that it plans to expand Echo's infrastructure beyond cryptocurrencies, eventually supporting tokenized securities and real-world assets.

The acquisition comes after Coinbase's purchase of token management platform LiquiFi earlier this year.

COIN stock has gained 34% in 2025 to trade at $343.78 U.S. per share.