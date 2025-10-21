Coinbase Buys Crypto Fundraising Startup Echo For $375 Million
Echo allows startups to raise funds directly from their communities, either privately or through self-hosted public token sales.
Management at Echo claim to have helped projects raise more than $200 million U.S. across 300 deals in recent years.
In a statement announcing the acquisition, Coinbase Global said the deal will help it build a solution for crypto fundraising that can eventually be added to its exchange.
For startups, that means easier access to capital. For investors, it opens the door to early-stage opportunities that were often closed to them previously.
Coinbase said that it plans to expand Echo's infrastructure beyond cryptocurrencies, eventually supporting tokenized securities and real-world assets.
The acquisition comes after Coinbase's purchase of token management platform LiquiFi earlier this year.
COIN stock has gained 34% in 2025 to trade at $343.78 U.S. per share.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment