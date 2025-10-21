Midway Electric Enters Next Chapter With Local Partnership Focused On Long-Term Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbia, Missouri, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midway Electric, a trusted name in Mid-Missouri electrical services for more than 20 years, today announced a new local partnership between founders Brandon and Michele Spry and Savannah Rush, a Missouri native and experienced business leader. The partnership secures Midway's local legacy while positioning the company for continued growth and service to the community for decades to come.

Rush, who grew up in Springfield, Missouri, around her family's small roofing business, was drawn to Midway for its reputation for craftsmanship, integrity and deep community roots. After earning her MBA from Harvard Business School and advising companies nationwide as a management consultant at McKinsey, Savannah wanted to bring her experience home to Missouri.

“Growing up around small businesses, I've always believed that the most meaningful work happens when people take care of their neighbors and their employees,” said Rush.“I'm proud to be partnering with Brandon and Michele to build on what they've created, and to be part of the next generation of women helping drive growth in the trades.”

Founded in 2001, Midway Electric has grown from a small, family-run operation into one of the region's most respected providers of residential and commercial electrical services. Brandon Spry said the partnership ensures Midway's long-term future while preserving its local focus.

“From the start, it was clear Savannah cared deeply about our people and our customers,” said Brandon Spry.“She understands that Midway's strength has always been our reputation for doing the right thing. We're confident that under her leadership, Midway will continue to grow while staying true to what has always made us special.”

Michele Spry added that the partnership represents both continuity and progress:

“We've always taken pride in serving Mid-Missouri with honesty and heart,” she said.“Savannah brings that same spirit, along with new ideas and energy for the future.”

Rush noted that she has been working closely with Midway's operations leader, Jake Tamm, who will continue to play a critical leadership role at Midway.

“Midway's success has always been about the team and culture,” Rush said.“Jake and our technicians make that possible every day.”

Looking ahead, Rush intends to continue to make Midway a long-term fixture in the Columbia area, and a trusted acquisition partner for other home-service and electrical business owners in the region who are approaching retirement or seeking a steward for their legacy.

“We want Midway to be the kind of company that business owners are proud to join forces with; one that values employees, treats customers fairly and keeps ownership local,” Rush said.“We're also growing, so if you're a skilled electrician who takes pride in your work and wants to be part of a company that invests in its people, we'd love to hear from you.”

About Midway Electric

Founded in 2001, Midway Electric provides residential and commercial electrical services across Mid-Missouri, including Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton, Boonville and neighboring communities. Known for reliability, craftsmanship, and integrity, Midway has built its reputation on quality work and long-term relationships with customers and contractors throughout the region.

