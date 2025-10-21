403
Beyond Tariffs, Deep Ties: Brazil Buys 11 Black Hawks From The U.S. To Build A Unified, Ready Helicopter Fleet
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Air Force has approved the purchase of 11 refurbished UH-60L Black Hawks from U.S. Army stocks for $229.97 million, naming ACE Aeronautics as the contractor.
The deal does more than add aircraft: it funds avionics upgrades that will bring all Brazilian Black Hawks-13 already in service plus the 11 incoming-to a single standard, creating a 24-strong fleet with the same“glass” cockpit.
The choice is pragmatic. Refurbished L-models cost far less and arrive faster than factory-new aircraft, but with modern avionics they deliver most of the capability that matters: safer night and bad-weather flying, better navigation over jungle and coastline, and lower pilot workload on demanding missions.
ACE will install a Garmin G5000H-based cockpit with four wide displays, touch controllers, synthetic vision, terrain and traffic alerts, and integrated digital maps. Standardizing on one cockpit means one training syllabus, shared spares, and fewer chances for error.
The timing is revealing. Brasília is locked in tough talks with Washington over recently raised U.S. import tariffs that have hurt Brazilian exporters.
Yet even amid that friction, a significant defense transaction moved ahead-evidence that security and industrial ties can deepen regardless of political headwinds.
Black Hawks and Brazil's Broader Defense Logic
The procurement used a lawful sole-source path and opened the customary 10-business-day window for objections, underscoring that this was a structured, not improvised, buy.
For readers outside Brazil, the impact is concrete, not abstract. Black Hawks here are workhorses for medevac, disaster response, search-and-rescue, and troop and cargo lift across a continent-sized country.
When floods or landslides hit the South, or when an emergency unfolds deep in the Amazon, having more airframes-flown by crews trained on the same cockpit-can decide how quickly help arrives.
There is a second layer to watch. The Army has explored a separate path for new-build UH-60M helicopters through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales system.
If pursued, that would complement the Air Force's refurbishment plan and push Brazil toward a more modern, interoperable rotary-wing fleet.
Price tag in local terms: roughly R$1.22 billion ($230 million).
