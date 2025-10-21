PISLM GWP-C Signs MOU To Strengthen Land And Water Management

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Global Water Partnership-Caribbean (GWP-C) and the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance collaboration on projects and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable land and water management across Caribbean Small Island Developing States (CSIDS).

The MOU, signed on Thursday, 16 October 2025, in St George's, Grenada, aims to strengthen regional efforts aimed at combating land degradation, drought, and water scarcity, while advancing the shared goal of environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

Highlighting that the two cannot be separated when addressing environmental and development challenges, Regional Coordinator for the Global Water Partnership-Caribbean (GWP-C), Dr. Roxanne Graham indicated, that this MOU, begins a new and exciting new chapter,“One that recognizes the intrinsic connection between land and water, and the need to manage both in harmony for the benefit of our people and our planet.”

Through this collaboration, GWP-C formalises our intent to work together on several key fronts-ranging from information sharing and joint project implementation to capacity building, research, and communication for policy influence.

While GWP-C firmly believes that partnerships are the foundation for progress, the regional coordinator highlights that for this partnership,“Combining our expertise, networks, and shared vision, GWP-C and PISLM are better equipped to address the complex challenges of water and land management in our region-and to translate knowledge into action.”

Both organisations are expected to work on several strategic areas, including soil and water resources management, drought & flood management, building capacity in water quality monitoring, research and practice into Integrated Land and Water Resource Management for SIDS, research and practice in innovative solutions to water scarcity and agriculture and youth engagement and empowerment for effective natural resource management in SIDS.

Another of the strategic undertakings for both organisations is the joint implementation of the Caribbean Drought Initiative.

Executive director for the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM), Dr. Ronen C.A Francis, suggests that the undertaking approved last year at the UNCCD COP in Saudi Arabia:

“Assesses drought conditions- its extent and impact across the region, develop sustainable and innovative practices to help our countries cope with drought challenges, promote resilience through the formulation of solutions, that can help us to build resilience in Caribbean communities facing drought.”

GWP-C looks forward to this strategic collaboration, information exchange, and joint action in support of sustainable land and water resource management in the Caribbean SIDS context.

On behalf of the GWP-C chair, Professor Paulette Bynoe, the Steering Committee, and the staff of the Global Water Partnership-Caribbean, the GWP-C expresses its gratitude to PISLM for their partnership and support. We look forward to working together as we advance sustainable development and climate resilience for our Caribbean region.

The post PISLM – GWP-C signs MOU to strengthen land and water management appeared first on Caribbean News Global.