Omnipoint Technology Launches Omnipointlabs, Letting Anyone Build And Use AI Agents In-Browser

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Springfield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Omnipoint Technology today announced the launch of OmnipointLabs, a simple way for anyone to explore, create, and use helpful AI agents and apps. The new experience is live at

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:



Omnipoint Technology launches OmnipointLabs, a browser-based platform that lets anyone explore, create, and use AI agents, now live at.

OmnipointLabs prioritizes user control, privacy, and safety by allowing people to review agent plans before execution, manage and delete their activity, and understand clear data-handling settings. The service provides ready-made and customizable agents for tasks like research and trip planning and supports a community library where users can share agents and influence the roadmap.







Click image above to view full announcement.

About Omnipoint Technology Inc

Omnipoint Technology Inc. is a leading provider of wireless and internet services, committed to bridging the digital divide by providing high-speed, reliable connectivity to all. The company stands with a mission to ensure that people, no matter where they live, have access to the digital world.