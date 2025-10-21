Power Outage In Chernihiv Continues As Restoration Efforts Hampered By Ongoing Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that energy workers are working around the clock, doing everything possible, and even things that seem impossible, to restore electricity.“Much of what our energy workers are doing cannot be disclosed,” the message said.

According to the head of the military administration, critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to alternative power sources.

The city has set up 22“points of invincibility” staffed by police officers and State Emergency Service personnel.

Near the“points of invincibility”, the municipal enterprise Chernihivvodokanal has established water distribution points.

During the evening and night, police will patrol the city streets in an enhanced mode.

As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of October 20, Russian forces struck energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region. As a result, Chernihiv and much of the region lost power. The town of Slavutych, which administratively belongs to Kyiv region, was also left without electricity.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the aggressor deliberately deploys drones that continuously circle over damaged facilities in Chernihiv region, preventing the start of restoration work.

Photo: Ukrenergo