G-SHOCK Launches Special Pink Ribbon 2025 Edition In UAE To Support Breast Cancer Awareness

Dubai, UAE - October 21, 2025: CASIO Middle East & Africa is proud to introduce the G-SHOCK Women Pink Ribbon 2025 edition, a meaningful timepiece dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and reinforcing the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

This special model, GMA-S145PK-4A, represents G-SHOCK's ongoing commitment to the Pink Ribbon campaign and aligns with“Pink October” activities globally.

The GMA-S145PK-4A features feminine yet bold design cues with a pink colour scheme and details matching the iconic Pink Ribbon emblem. In support of breast cancer research, Casio remains committed to supporting the Pink Ribbon campaign worldwide through donations and event activities, as part of its ongoing efforts to help build a world where everyone can live with health and confidence.

The Pink Ribbon 2025 edition is available in G-SHOCK stores and authorised retailers in the UAE.

About Breast Cancer Awareness & G-SHOCK's Role

Breast cancer remains a significant health challenge, and early detection can dramatically improve outcomes. With the Pink Ribbon 2025 edition, G-SHOCK seeks to contribute not just through fundraising but by promoting greater awareness among communities in the UAE and beyond.

G-SHOCK's blend of durability and purposeful design ensures that the Pink Ribbon watch is not only a meaningful statement but also a functional daily companion.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 5986 times

PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 12:48:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Dubai's Festival of Lights Brings Spectacular Shopping, Gold...