Wilmington Pharmatech Continues Expansion With Significant Investment From Curewell Capital

Wilmington PharmaTech ("WPT"), a U.S.-based specialty contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) focused on custom small molecule API development and manufacturing, today announced a majority investment by Curewell Capital ("Curewell"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on building industry-leading healthcare companies. Hui-Yin"Harry" Li, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of WPT, will retain a significant ownership stake and will continue to lead the business alongside the management team. The partnership with Curewell will provide significant growth capital to expand WPT's manufacturing capacity and further scale its end-to-end capabilities in producing a full range of small molecule API in the U.S.

Founded in 2003, WPT has built extensive expertise across hundreds of novel drug substance programs, spanning complex synthesis, medicinal chemistry, scale-up, and GMP supply. The company offers comprehensive API development, analytical, and manufacturing solutions that seamlessly bridge from early discovery and clinical development through scale up and commercial supply.

Headquartered at its 54-acre campus in Delaware, WPT operates two adjacent state-of-the-art facilities with extensive cGMP manufacturing capabilities, including dedicated high potency API (HPAPI) suites, as well as registered starting material (RSM) support and R&D facility in Suzhou, China. The Delaware campus also includes substantial permitted greenfield space for future complex biopharmaceutical manufacturing expansion, positioning WPT as a strategic partner for biopharmaceutical innovators seeking dedicated U.S.-based capacity.

“Together with Curewell Capital, we look forward to accelerating our growth strategy by leveraging our core competencies, and we are committed to further expanding our capabilities and capacity to better serve our global biopharmaceutical partners,” said Dr. Li.“Wilmington PharmaTech is the ideal partner for innovators seeking to solve complex challenges in process R&D and manufacturing, enhance cost-efficiency, and accelerate the speed of the production process to bring new therapies to patients faster.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Li and his outstanding team, who have built an exceptional organization with deep scientific expertise and a strong reputation for excellence within the pharma science community,” added Michael Dal Bello, Partner at Curewell Capital.“Our investment will help WPT accelerate its next phase of growth amid strong market demand for specialized development capabilities and dependable, high-quality manufacturing capacity in the U.S.”

Potter Anderson served as legal advisor to Wilmington PharmaTech. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Curewell Capital.

About Wilmington PharmaTech

With deep scientific experience developed across hundreds of drug substance programs and over 180 IND submissions, Wilmington PharmaTech provides complete small molecule API development and manufacturing solutions for complex and accelerated discovery, clinical, and commercial needs. WPT provides end-to-end support across the entire drug development lifecycle for small molecule API, combining the deep science of a contract research organization with the fast efficiency of a contract development and manufacturing organization including custom synthesis and seamless support from medicinal chemistry to methods and process development, integrated and stand-alone analytical services, starting materials supply and scaled U.S.-based cGMP API manufacturing. Wilmington PharmaTech is headquartered in Newark, Delaware, where it has dedicated clinical and commercial factories at its 54-acre campus, as well as an accelerated development and analytical support facility in Suzhou, China. For additional information, please visit .

About Curewell Capital

Curewell is a Los Angeles–based private equity firm focused on building industry-leading middle-market healthcare companies headquartered in North America. Drawing upon decades of investment and operating experience across healthcare services, pharmaceutical services, medical devices, and healthcare technology, Curewell seeks to partner with founders and management teams leading premier companies that improve patient outcomes, create efficiencies, and foster innovation. Curewell's proprietary GROTM framework is tailored to each company to drive long-term value through growth and operational excellence. For additional information, please visit .

